Cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' centred over East-central Arabian Sea

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): The Cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' over East-central Arabian Sea moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 13 kmph during the past six hours.

"The cyclonic storm lay centred at 5.30 pm today over East-central Arabian Sea near latitude 16.3°N and longitude 71.3°E, about 280 km west-northwest of Panjim (Goa), 350 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra), 300 km south-southwest of Alibaug (Maharashtra) and 560 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat)," India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibaug in Raigad District of Maharashtra during the afternoon of June 3 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph," the IMD added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requested the citizens to stay indoors for the next two days in view of the approaching cyclonic storm Nisarga. (ANI)

