Kota (Rajasthan) [India], February 22 (ANI): A cylinder blast was reported in a restaurant located on Kota's station road on Wednesday.

The incident was captured on CCTV and there was a stir due to the tremendous explosion.

So, far no casualties and injuries have been reported, officials said.



The blast had caused damage to the restaurant property.

After receiving the information fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused off, officials said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)