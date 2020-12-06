Cylinder blast in Mumbai's Lalbaug, 20 injured

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): As many as 20 people were injured on Sunday following a cylinder blast in the Lalbaug area of Mumbai.



The fire is under control now and the injured people have been shifted to a local hospital.

"20 people injured in a cylinder blast in Lalbaug area of Mumbai, Maharashtra. Two fire brigade and two jumbo tankers are on the spot," said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital to meet the people who were injured in the cylinder blast. (ANI)

