Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): A cylinder blast occurred on Tuesday morning in New Kalpana Chawl near Western Express Highway in Vileparle (E), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
The official said that it was a level-1 cylinder blast that took place at 6 am on Tuesday.
Five people who sustained injuries have been admitted to the V N Desai Hospital and the condition of all of them is stable.
The injured are Jayram Yadav, Hare Kumar Rai, Rakesh Kumar Rai, Arun Kumar Rai and Amar Rai. (ANI)
Cylinder blast in Mumbai's Vile Parle area, five injured
ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2022 11:50 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): A cylinder blast occurred on Tuesday morning in New Kalpana Chawl near Western Express Highway in Vileparle (E), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.