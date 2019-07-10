D K Shivakumar: Congress-JDS legislators are kept in captivity

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Karnataka Minister D K Shivakumar, who is the chief tgrouble shooter for Congress in the state, on Wednesday asserted that the rebel Congress-JD-S legislators have been kept in captivity in Mumbai and he will only leave after meeting them.

"Rajnath Singh said that they are nowhere connected with this matter. But they have made the MLAs captive. My last resort is to meet Devendra Fadnavis to allow me to meet our colleagues. Politics is going on as their deputy CM and former speaker have come here and told the police that the MLAs need security. They are in captivity," he said.

"I am here to meet them and take them back and I repeat that I would stay here till that happens. I have come here to meet my friends. I cannot leave without meeting them," Shivakumar added.

Earlier, the Mumbai hotel where rebel Congress-JDS legislators are lodged cancelled Shivakumar's room booking on Wednesday citing "some emergency". In response, the Congressman said he loves the facility and they should be proud of a customer like him.

Shivakumar and JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda arrived in Mumbai this morning on a special flight from Bengaluru to meet rebel MLAs staying at Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel.

Security was heightened outside the hotel in Powai area of Mumbai after the dissidents wrote to Mumbai Police seeking protection.

Among the MLAs who have signed the letter are Shivram Hebbar, Pratap Gowda Patil, B C Patil, ST Somshekar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Byrati Basavraj, Gopalaiyya, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda, and Mahesh Kumutali.

The 13-month old Congress-JDS government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 10 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly last week. Independent MLA H Nagesh also withdrew support from the government on Monday.

Latest to join the bandwagon was Congress leader Roshan Baig, who resigned from his membership of state Assembly on Tuesday. (ANI)

