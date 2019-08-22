Dabholkar murder case: CBI gets 90 day-extension to file chargesheet against Vikram Bhave

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Pune Sessions Court on Thursday granted an extension of 90 days to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a charge-sheet against Vikram Bhave, an accused in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case.

On August 17, the court had rejected Bhave's bail plea.

In June, during the course of hearing, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Prakash Suryavanshi, appearing for the CBI, had contended that Bhave helped the assailants to escape.

The CBI had arrested Bhave and another accused Sanjeev Punalekar from Mumbai on May 25 in connection with the matter.

Founder of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), Dabholkar was shot dead by bike-borne assailants while returning home from a morning walk on August 20, 2013. (ANI)

