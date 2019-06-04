Dabholkar murder case: CBI submits Punalekar's forensic report before Pune Sessions Court

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 4 (ANI): Results of forensic psychology analysis and forensic statement analysis of accused Advocate Sanjeev Punalekar in connection with Dabholkar murder case were submitted before Pune Sessions Court by the CBI on Tuesday.

The CBI has submitted that the response of Punalekar given in the test was found 'deceptive' as per the results of the analysis.

On May 26, Pune Magistrate court had sent two accused in the Dabholkar murder case--Punalekar and Vikram Bhave -- to CBI custody till June 1.

On June 3, advocates in Maharashtra had submitted a memorandum to the CBI office, condemning the arrest of Punalekar.

They had demanded the immediate release of Punalekar, also an advocate, terming his arrest as a "direct attack" on privilege provided to lawyers.

They had protested in front of the CBI office here and shouted slogans condemning the arrest of Punalekar.

The memorandum submitted to the CBI reads: ''The arrest of advocate Sanjiv Punalekar is a gross violation of privilege communication of advocate-client relationship."

Punalekar is also an advocate for the case and has been advocating for many right-wing accused in different cases. (ANI)

