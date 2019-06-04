Dabholkar murder case: Court rejects CBI's plea seeking custody of accused

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 4 (ANI): A Pune Sessions Court on Tuesday rejected the CBI's plea seeking 14 days custody of two accused- Sanjeev Punalekar and Vikram Bhave in Dabholkar murder case.

The agency also submitted the results of the forensic psychology and statement analysis tests of Punalekar before the court. The CBI told the court that the responses of Punalekar which he gave in the test were found deceptive.

Both the accused have been sent to the magisterial custody.

The court order also stated that Punalekar's laptop and mobile are seized from him and data retrieved will be used to confront the accused.

"Punalekar needs to be confronted with the incriminating evidence recovered from his laptop (This includes some names, contact number and files)," the order said.

Vikram Bhave's motorcycle alleged to have been used in the crime is yet to be recovered.

Earlier on Saturday, the court sent both the two accused to CBI custody.

The agency had arrested Punalekar and Bhave from Mumbai on May 25 in connection with the murder case. Punalekar is also an advocate for the case and has been advocating for many right-wing accused in different cases.

Founder of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), Narendra Dabholkar was shot by bike-borne assailants while returning home from a morning walk on August 20, 2013. (ANI)

