Narendra Dabholkar who was shot by bike-borne assailants in 2013. Photo/ANI
Narendra Dabholkar who was shot by bike-borne assailants in 2013. Photo/ANI

Dabholkar murder case: Court sends Advocate Sanjeev Punalekar to CBI custody till June 23

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 18:48 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): A Pune Sessions court on Thursday sent advocate Sanjeev Punalekar to CBI custody till June 23 for questioning in connection with the murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar in 2013.
He has been accused of destruction of firearms used in the commission of the offence.

Punalekar, who has been advocating for many right-wing accused in different cases, came under CBI radar when Sharad Kalaskar, a person who had allegedly shot Dabholkar, confessed that the former had helped him dismantle the weapons he had used to commit the offence.
CBI had, on June 19, moved an application in the court, seeking five days custody of Punalekar.
The matter came up for hearing today before Additional Sessions Judge RN Panday.
During the course of proceeding, Senior Public Prosecutor (SPP) Prakash Suryavanshi said that the agency wants to confront the accused with the information gathered during his judicial custody.
Punalekar was in judicial custody from June 4 till now.
"We have recovered two laptops from his possession. The documents recovered from it mentions some information regarding Nalasopara explosives case. There is a mention of names of judges in the documents recovered and also of 8-10 advocates who used to work for Sanatan Sanstha," said SPP Suryavanshi.
According to the probe agency, the other accused in the case--Virendrasinh Tawade, Prakashrao Andure and Sharad Kalaskar--are followers of Sanatan Sanstha, an organisation who used to oppose the teachings of Dabholkar's Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (ANIS).
He said that there was a mention of a Sadguru (Godman) in the documents. There was a letter addressed to the main conspirator of the case and ANIS, SPP said.
"We have recovered another letter which was addressed to Dabholkar in 2012. Also, a chapter named 'Dabholkar' was recovered from the laptop. We want to know what it is for," Suryavanshi added.
In the application moved in the court yesterday, the probe agency had contended that the case has "national and international ramifications" as it is connected to three other murder cases.
Dabholkar was shot dead by bike-borne assailants while returning home from a morning walk on August 20, 2013. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 05:52 IST

Kullu bus accident: Death toll rises to 44, CM to visit site tomorrow

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh), June 21 (ANI): Death toll in Banjar area bus accident rose to 44, an official said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 05:50 IST

Naidu did not give consent to 4 TDP MPs to join BJP: Galla Jayadev

New Delhi [India], Jun 21 (ANI): Hours after four of its Rajya Sabha MPs joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Parliamentary leader Galla Jayadev said, party chief N Chandrababu Naidu did not give his consent to the move, adding that the claims made by the MPs that thei

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 04:12 IST

9-yr-old raped by neighbour in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 21 (ANI): A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour here at under construction site in Ramanthapur area on Thursday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 04:00 IST

Major fire breaks out in chairs manufacturing firm at...

Cherlapally (Telangana) [India], Jun 21: A major fire broke out in a chair manufacturing company here in Cherlapally town on Thursday night.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 04:00 IST

Exit of four leaders won't cause any loss: Chandrababu Naidu

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 21 (ANI): TDP national president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that exit of four leaders from his party will not cause any loss.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 03:59 IST

APSRTC merger with the state govt to take place in 60-90 days: P...

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkateswara Rao on Thursday said that the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will be merged with the state government and the process will be finished in 60 to 90 days.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 03:44 IST

Jharkhand: Couple stripped in Dumka, forced to parade naked by locals

Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], Jun 21 (ANI): A couple was allegedly stripped and brutally thrashed by locals here in a village at Dumka on Thursday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 03:17 IST

JD(S) appoints Sudhakar K as head of PCB

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jun 21 (ANI): JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka on Thursday appointed Congress MLA Sudhakar K as the chairman of the state Pollution Control Board.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 03:03 IST

Siddaramaiah is 'not good' at politics: H Vishwanath

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): A day after the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) was dissolved barring the president and the working president, former Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) president H Vishwanath on Thursday hit out at former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying he is "not go

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 02:38 IST

Fixerr cast and crew attack: Police arrest seven, Fadnavis orders inquiry

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): Seven persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly misbehaving with the cast and crew of ALTBalaji's upcoming web series 'Fixerr' on Wednesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 02:08 IST

With a message of 'No littering', 'Wall of Hope' constructed...

Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) [India], Jun 20 (ANI): In order to encourage the tourists towards better practice of 'No littering', a 1,500 feet long and 12 feet wide 'Wall of Hope' with a message of 'litter free hills' was constructed using 15,000 discarded bottles in Mussoorie's Bungalow ki Kandi village.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 00:17 IST

Maharashtra Assembly passes amendment for quota to Maratha...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed an amendment in socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC) Act 2018, providing reservation to Maratha students in post-graduate (PG) medical and dental admissions.

Read More
iocl