DAC approves for Capital Procurement for Services amounting around Rs 2,000 cr

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Friday accorded approval for Capital Procurement for the Services amounting to approximately Rs 2,000 crores.

A press release from PIB said that the DAC meeting chaired Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here today accorded approval for Capital Procurement for the Services amounting to approximately Rs 2,000 crores.

The release said, "Maintaining focus on the 'Make in India' initiative, the DAC accorded approval for indigenous development and production of the main gun 125mm Armour Piercing Fin Stabilised Discarding-Sabot (APFSDS) ammunition for T-72/T-90 tanks by the Indian Industry, which would substantially enhance the enemy armour penetration capability."

"The DAC also approved the procurement of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed and Industry manufactured Mechanical Mine Layer (Self Propelled) to improve automated minelaying capability with the Indian Army," the release said. (ANI)

