DAC approves indigenous procurement for armed forces of over Rs 5100 crore

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Monday approved procurement of equipment for armed forces worth over Rs 5100 crores from indigenous sources to boost `Make in India'.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat was also present at the DAC meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Tuesday.

DAC has accorded approval for the purchase of sophisticated Electronic Warfare Systems for the Army designed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured locally by the Indian industry.

"These systems will be used in deserts and plains and will provide comprehensive electronic support and counter-measure capabilities to the field formations in both communication and other aspects of electronic warfare," a Defence Ministry release said.

The DAC also approved prototype testing of trawl assemblies designed by DRDO for T-72 and T-90 tanks providing an important indigenous de-mining capability to the Army.

The meeting also cleared short-listing of Indian Strategic Partners (SP) and the potential Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for Navy's over Rs 50,000 crores P-75 India project under which six conventional submarines to be built in the country.

The foreign companies shortlisted include Russian Rosoboronexport, French Naval Group, South Korean Daewo, German Thysenkrupp Marine Systems and Spanish Navantia. Indian strategic partners include Mazagon Dockyards Limited and Larsen and Toubro.

The DAC also accorded approval for inclusion of Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) in the Defence Procurement Procedure.

This would provide avenues in capital procurement for the armed forces to startups and innovators working for iDEX and provide a huge fillip to their budding efforts. (ANI)