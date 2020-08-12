DAC approves procurement of 106 Basic Trainer Aircraft for IAF, clears proposals of over Rs 8,722 crore

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Tuesday approved proposals of about Rs 8,772.38 crore for capital acquisition of various equipment and platforms, including 106 Basic Trainer Aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for IAF.

A Defence Ministry release said that DAC approved procurement of 106 Basic Trainer Aircraft from HAL to address the basic training requirements of IAF.

It said that HAL has successfully developed Basic Trainer Aircraft (HTT-40) prototypes and certification process is underway.

"Post-certification 70 Basic Trainer Aircraft will be initially procured from HAL and balance 36 after operationalisation of HTT-40 fleet in IAF," the release said.

To improve the firepower of Indian Navy, the DAC approved procurement of an upgraded version of Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM), which is fitted as the main gun on board Navy and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) warships, from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

The upgraded version of SRGM has enhanced capability to perform against fast manoeuvring targets like missiles and fast attack crafts and increase the maximum engagement range.

The DAC also approved procurement of 125 mm APFSDS (Armour Piercing Fin Stabilized Discarding Sabot) ammunition for Indian Army as a 'Design and Development Case'. The ammunition being procured will have a 70 per cent indigenous content. There is requisite capability available for indigenous development of the ammunition, both in terms of 'manufacturing' and 'technology', the release said.

The DAC gave approvals which are likely to reflect in speeding up of procurement of AK-203 assault rifles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) upgrades.

The DAC meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The release said that the decisions will strengthen the armed forces by relying on indigenous capability and take forward the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. (ANI)

