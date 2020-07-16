DAC delegates powers for progressing urgent capital acquisition cases up to Rs 300 cr to Armed Forces

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): A special meeting of the acquisition-council">Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) was convened on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in which the Council delegated powers for progressing urgent capital acquisition cases up to Rs 300 crore to Armed Forces to meet their emergent operational requirements.

The special meeting was convened considering the security environment due to the prevailing situation along the northern borders and the need to strengthen the Armed Forces for the defence of India's borders, according to a press brief.

"This will shrink the procurement timelines and ensure placement of orders within six months and commencement of deliveries within one year," it added.

Apart from Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and chiefs of the three services were scheduled to attend the special DAC meeting, Defence officials had informed earlier.

Recently, the Defence Minister had visited Russia and discussed issues concerning the ongoing defence contracts with Deputy Prime Minister Yury Ivanovich Borisov and was assured that the projects will be executed soon.

Government sources said the Minister discussed on the supply of equipment and spares needed for the Russian-origin fighter aircraft including the Su-30MKIs and MiG-29s of the Air Force and the MiG29Ks of the Indian Navy, the T-90 battle ranks for the Army and the Kilo-class submarines of the Navy along with other warships. The sources said the equipment was earlier supposed to be supplied to India through the sea route in ships but was stuck there for several months due to the COVID-19 situation. (ANI)

