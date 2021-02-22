Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar dies by suicide

Mumbai [India], February 22 (ANI): Mohan Delkar, the Lok Sabha MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli has died, allegedly by suicide, police said on Monday.

The body of the 58-year-old leader was found from a hotel in South Mumbai and has been sent for a postmortem.

Delkar is survived by his wife and two children.

The seven-time MP was born in December 1962 in Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Further investigation into his death is underway, police said. The police is present on the spot.



More details are awaited. (ANI)

