Dahisar Police recovers missing bag with gold ornaments worth Rs 14 lakh in one hour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 4 (ANI): In an exemplary display of duty, Dahisar Police traced a bag carrying gold ornaments worth Rs 14 lakh within just one hour after its owner forgot it in the auto-rikshaw she was travelling in.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday when the complainant, Amey Anil Tikekar, was on her way back after attending a wedding when she forgot her back full of gold in the auto-rickshaw she was travelling in.

The woman immediately informed the cops after which Dahisar Police swung into action to find the missing bag. The police scanned the CCTV cameras following which they were able to acquire the number of the auto-rickshaw and track it.

"The police team immediately contacted the auto-rickshaw driver after scanning the CCTV cameras and tracking the auto after which the driver handed over the missing bag to the Dahisar police," said Suhas Patil, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

The bag consisted of 355 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 14 lakh including one necklace, two chains and seven bangles.

"I was not hoping to get back my lost bag. It is because of Dahisar Police that I was able to get my gold ornaments back, I want to thank the police team," said Amey Anil Tikekar, the woman complainant.

"I had no idea about the bag and police informed me about it after I dropped four passengers, after which I handed over the bag to Dahisar Police," said Nandlal Pal, the auto-rickshaw driver. (ANI)

