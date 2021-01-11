Daily COVID-19 fatalities in India below 170 after 229 days

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): India on Monday reported daily coronavirus case fatalities below 170 after 229 days, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 161 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,51,160.

The country's total active caseload has fallen to 2.25 lakh (2,22,526) today. The present active caseload consists of just 2.13 per cent of India's total positive cases.

16,959 cases have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours that has led to a net decline of 809 from the total active caseload. The total recovered cases stand at 10,092,909.

The gap between recovered cases and active cases, which is steadily increasing is nearing 99 lakhs and presently stands at 98,70,383. The coronavirus recovery rate is also improved to 96.43 per cent today.



78.56 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/Union Territories (UTs)

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 4,659 newly recovered cases. 2,302 people recovered in Maharashtra followed by 962 in Chhattisgarh.

80.25 per cent of the new cases are concentrated in 9 states and UTs. Kerala has also reported the highest daily new cases at 4,545, followed by Maharashtra with 3,558 new cases.

India added 16,311 new cases to its COVID-19 tally in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 1,04,66,595 including 2,22,526 active cases.

Six States/UTs account for 69.57 per cent of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (34). Kerala and West Bengal follow with 23 and 19 daily deaths, respectively. (ANI)

