Daily COVID-19 recoveries outnumbering new cases in India

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): India has sustained a very high COVID-19 recovery rate along with rapidly declining active cases and a low mortality rate, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

It stated recoveries outnumbering new cases on a daily basis have ensured a high recovery rate among patients. The total recovered cases are nearing 95 lakh (94,89,740).

The recovery rate has improved to 95.31 per cent today. The gap between recovered cases and active cases is also increasing consistently and presently stands at 91,67,374, according to an official release.

The rising recoveries have also led to a continuous contraction of India's Active Caseload. It has ensured that India's present active caseload of 3,22,366 consists of just 3.24 per cent of India's Total Positive Cases.

India's recovery rate is amongst the highest in the world. While the global figure for recovery rate is 70.27 per cent, India is recording 95.31 per cent. The US, Brazil, Russia, and Italy are reporting lesser recovery rates.



Following the national pursuit, 18 states/UTs have recovery rate more than the national average.

India has registered 33,291 new recoveries in the last 24 hours. Around 75.63 per cent of these new recovered cases are contributed by 10 states/UTs.

With 5,728 persons recovering from COVID-19, Kerala has recorded a maximum number of recoveries. Maharashtra registered another 3,887 daily recoveries while West Bengal registered 2,767 new recoveries. 24,010 new daily cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten states/UTs have contributed 78.27 per cent of the new cases.

Kerala reported 6,185 cases in the last 24 hours. West Bengal recorded 2,293 new cases while Chhattisgarh registered 1,661 new cases yesterday. 79.15 per cent of the 355 case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours are from 10 states/UTs.

Around 26.76 per cent of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra, which reported 95 deaths. West Bengal saw a fatality count of 46 while Delhi reported 32 new deaths.

India has registered a steady decline in the number of daily deaths. The case fatality rate is sustained at 1.45 per cent and is consistently decreasing. India's fatality rate is one of the lowest in the world, it added. (ANI)

