Daily recoveries outnumber daily new COVID-19 cases during past 7 days

New Delhi (India), December 4 (ANI): The daily recoveries outnumbered daily new cases of COVID-19 during the past seven days, according to Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday.

India's active COVID-19 caseload continued to further dip below the 5 per cent mark to 4.35 per cent on Friday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

With 36,595 new infections and 42,916 recoveries, the trend of more daily recoveries than the new cases has led to a continuous contraction of India's active caseload which presently stands at 4,16,082.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 90,16,289, taking the recovery rate to 94.2 per cent. The gap between recovered cases and active cases is steadily increasing and currently stands at 86,00,207.

The following states have reported the highest number of cases of COVID-19 so far.

Maharashtra reports 5,229 new cases, 6,776 discharges and 127 deaths today due to COVID-19, according to the State Health Department.



Karnataka reported 1,247 new cases, 877 discharges and 13 deaths due to COVID-19, according to the State Health Department.

Andhra Pradesh reported 599 new cases, 6 deaths and 913 recoveries in the last 24 hours of COVID-19, according to the State Health Department.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,391 new cases, 1,426 discharges, and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours of COVID-19, according to the State Health Department.

Kerala reported 5,718 fresh cases and 5,496 recoveries from COVID-19 today, according to the data issued by the Government of Kerala.

Delhi reported 4,067 new cases, 4,862 recoveries and 73 deaths in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19, according to the State Health Department.

West Bengal reported 3,206 new COVID-19 cases, 3,215 recoveries, and 52 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department.

About 80.19 per cent of the new recoveries are from 10 States/UTs. 540 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours out of which 77.78% of them are from 10 States and UTs. (ANI)

