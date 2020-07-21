Dairy farmers spill milk to demand higher prices

(Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Demanding a hike in the procurement price of milk, dairy farmers of the Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana on Tuesday spilt milk on the roads of Sangli as a mark of protest.

The dairy farmers demanded an increase in milk procurement prices to Rs 25 per litre. They emptied milk tankers on the roads of Sangli to mark the protest. (ANI)

