Dakshina Kannada DC refutes reports that passenger from Dubai had coronavirus

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): Deputy Commissioner Dakshina Kannada, Sindhu B Rupesh on Monday refuted reports that a passenger who arrived in Mangaluru from Dubai showed coronavirus symptoms had skipped a hospital visit.

While replying to reporters on the issue, Rupesh said: "Passenger who arrived from Dubai has not shown any coronavirus related symptoms. He just had a fever. He was shifted to district hospital last night, but he is not cooperating with us. He is not ready to stay in a hospital. We are convincing him".

"Till now, no positive case of coronavirus has been found in Mangaluru", she added.

Earlier, the Centre had suspended visas and e-visas granted on or before March 3 to people travelling from Italy, Iran, South Korea, and Japan, effective immediately, after a surge in cases of COVID-19 in these countries.

The coronavirus has affected 43 people in India so far and caused the deaths of over 3,800 people globally. (ANI)

