Dal Lake in Srinagar undergoes cleaning ahead of winter tourism

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 12 (ANI): Kashmir Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has started a massive mission to clean Dal Lake ahead of winter tourism.

LAWDA has put its latest machinery and men into forces for this cleaning drive. The manual cleaning of the lake also provides employment to hundreds of dwellers.

The mission, therefore, aims to clear weeds like lily pads, creepers, algae, water plants, and other waste material present in the water body which hamper the movement of Shikara and affect the overall aesthetic beauty of the lake.



"We have started a drive to clean the Dal Lake. We are trying to keep it clean as tourists are coming from other states. We have put machinery on work. I would like to urge people to come to Kashmir for witnessing the beauty of Dal Lake," Syed Tariq, Works Supervisor, LAWDA told ANI.

Meanwhile, Farooq Ahmad, a local resident said due to the COVID-19 lockdown there was no tourism in the Valley but now as the lockdown has been lifted; people from different states are visiting.

"Dal Lake is being cleaned. This is a good step by the LAWDA. Earlier there was no tourist due to the COVID-19 lockdown but now as the government has lifted the lockdown, tourists have started to come here and everyone who visits here wants to see Dal Lake first and it has to be cleaned," Farooq Ahmad said. (ANI)

