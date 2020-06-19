Dal Lake in Srinagar undergoes cleaning following COVID-19 guidelines

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 19 (ANI): The Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has initiated a massive mission to clean the Dal Lake in view of revised COVID-19 induced lockdown guidelines.

The manual cleaning of the lake provides employment to hundreds of dwellers.

After multiple drives by using machines in cleaning Dal Lake, the LAWDA has now started relying on human power to clear the lily pads within the lake.

The mission, therefore, aims to clear weeds like lily pads, creepers, algae, water plants and other waste material present in the water body.

"We are engaging around 1,000 labourers every day in Dal and Nigeen lakes. They take out the weed from root whereas machines can only cut the upper layer," LAWDA official Shabir Hussain told ANI.

Being one of the most noteworthy tourist destinations, Dal Lake attracts a large number of tourists from across the world every year and contributes majorly to the economy of the area. (ANI)

