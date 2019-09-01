Dalbir Kaur (File photo)
Dalbir Kaur (File photo)

Dalbir Kaur condemns 'liar and coward' Imran Khan over silence of forced conversion of Sikh girls

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:38 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Dalbir Kaur, sister of Sarabjit Singh on Sunday condemned the silence of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan over the forced abduction and conversion of Sikh girl, Jagjit Kaur in the neighbouring country.
Sarabjit had died in Lahore after he was brutally attacked in Pakistan's KotLalpat Jail by fellow prisoners in 2013.
She condemned the silence of Imran Khan and pro-Khalistani leaders Gopal Singh Chawla, Gutpatwant Singh Pannu and asked Indians to not rest until justice is achieved.
"I want to ask liar and coward Imran Khan, who is a cheat, who says something and does something else ...we knew that Pakistan is a betrayer but the murder of humanity is just too much (hadd to tab ho gayee jab manavta ka wahan pr katl kr diya gaya).
She said she would organise protests at Sirsa and Ludhiana over the issue and has appealed to the people to join her.
"We need to come together irrespective of our community against this coward and cheat Imran Khan. Our government should also take steps regarding this. We should not sit idle until Imran Khan doesn't criticise and apologises for this," she added.
Recently, two incidents of forced conversion have surfaced in Pakistan indicating the miserable conditions in which minorities are living in the country.
Jagjit Kaur, 19, who went missing for a number of days, was found on Thursday after she was forcibly converted to Islam and made to marry a Muslim man. Daughter of Bhagwan Singh, a 'granthi' (priest) of Gurudwara Tambu Sahib, she was converted to Islam at gunpoint.
On Saturday, it was reported that another girl identified as Renuka Kumari was abducted from her college in Sukkur in Sindh province of Pakistan.
The incidents have sparked a furore in India, with several political leaders across parties seeking action against the perpetrators.
On August 30 also, India had asked for immediate remedial action after reports of the abduction and forceful conversion of Sikh girl in Pakistan.
"The Ministry has received a number of representations from various quarters of civil society in India, including Sikh religious bodies in India, at the reports of the incident of abduction and forced conversion of a minor Sikh girl in Pakistan. We have shared these concerns with the Government of Pakistan and asked for immediate remedial action," the MEA spokesperson had said.
Pakistan has also repeatedly called by the international community to end discrimination against religious minorities on its soil, which are manifested in various forms of targeted violence, mass murders, extrajudicial killings, abduction, rapes, forced conversion to Islam, etc., making the Pakistani Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Ahmadiyyas and Shias one of the most persecuted minorities in the region.
Last month, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada raised the issue of suppression of religious freedom by China and Pakistan in the United Nations and slammed the two Asian nations for "persecuting and repressing" their religious minorities. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:04 IST

TMC has been murdering democracy time and again in WB: JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Launching an attack on Mamata Banerjee led-Trinamool Congress (TMC), BJP Working President JP Nadda on Sunday condemned the attack on BJP MP Arjun Singh and said, TMC has been murdering democracy time and again in West Bengal.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:57 IST

Disgraceful misuse of power: Venugopal on ED questioning Shivakumar

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday alleged political vendetta behind the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning party leader DK Shivakumar.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:52 IST

Case filed against Sonia Gandhi in Bathinda court, summons issued

Bathinda (Punjab) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A case has been filed against Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, party leader Sunil Jakhar and others in a local court in connection with the setting up of a party's zonal office here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:39 IST

Conversion of Sikh girl shows 'minorities are slaves' in Pak,...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Seeking explanation from Prime Minister Imran Khan for the forced conversion of a Sikh girl, All India Sikh Student Federation (AISSF) on Sunday said the incident was not only 'unfortunate,' but also showed 'minorities are slaves' in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:37 IST

'Fir & Fury' Corps celebrate 20th raising day in Leh

Leh (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): 'Fire and Fury' Corps celebrated its 20th Raising Day on Sunday in Leh, during which a solemn wreath-laying ceremony was held at the War Memorial at Hall of Fame here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:26 IST

Fifth and final lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-2...

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully conducted the fifth and final lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:26 IST

J-K: Army soldier killed in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pak

Poonch (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): One Indian Army soldier lost his life in the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:06 IST

'Stop politicking' over state of country's economy: Priyanka...

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, asking her to stop 'politicking' over the state of the country's economy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 21:53 IST

People who have joined other parties, will never be able to...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Taking a dig at those who have recently left the party and joined other parties, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that rats are the first to leave the sinking ship.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 21:50 IST

IndiGo regrets inconvenience caused to AAP MP Sanjay Singh

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): The low-cost airline -- IndiGo -- on Sunday regretted the inconvenience caused to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was stopped at Delhi Airport from boarding Bhopal-bound airline flight allegedly due to being late.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 21:47 IST

Sitharaman side-steps Manmohan Singh's remarks on state of economy

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday side-stepped a question on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's remarks that the government should put aside "vendetta politics" and reach out to all sane voices to steer the country's economy out of a "m

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 21:45 IST

WB: BJP workers gather outside Barrackpore MP's home; held

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal), Sept 1 (ANI): Police took into custody few BJP workers who gathered outside Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh's residence after he was allegedly attacked here on Sunday.

Read More
iocl