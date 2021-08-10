Dalit community observes 'black day' against Presidential Orders of 1950 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 10 (ANI): Muslims and Christians belonging to the Dalit Community observed a 'black day' protest against the Presidential Orders of 1950 on Tuesday in Hyderabad.

The protest which was held at the BR Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund here was attended by Revolutionary Balladeer Gaddar and many other Catholic priests, nuns, and Dalit Christian and Dalit Muslim political leaders.

Gaddar while speaking to ANI said, "The protest that was held at the BR Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund is a protest for humanity. To bring a change in the society, inequality should not exist in terms of economically, politically, socially and culturally."



He said that though many people have changed their religion from a majority to minority groups, they have been deprived of their reservations. He said that the Parliament must bring in necessary amendments to the Constitution of India in terms of reservations.

Deepak John, the PRO for Catholic Association for Hyderabad said that the protest is against the Presidential Orders of 1950 which stated that the Dalit status is reserved only for the Hindu religion. He added that due to this, the Muslims and Christians were deprived of the Dalit status, which in turn deprived them of the benefit from the reservation for jobs, education and many other aspects.

"Why should be there any discrimination between Dalit Hindus, Dalit Muslims, and Dalit Christians?" he questioned.

He said that the Presidential Orders of 1950 must immediately be scrapped as this is a threat to the Constitutional spirit of the nation. (ANI)

