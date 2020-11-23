Dalit family's house set on fire in Datia, police pursuing the accused

Datia (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): A Dalit family's house was set on fire by a group of hooligans in the Gondan police station area of Chirgai village of the district on Sunday.

The hooligans also engaged in a physical fight with the victims.

When the villagers came to know about the incident they chased down the hooligans and set on fire their three bikes.



The district police reached the site and got the victim Sandeep Dohre and his brother Maithili Dohre admitted to a hospital.

Sandeep Dohre said that his younger brother Santram Dohre had a dispute with one Pawan Yadav in 2018 on payment of wages to the former.

"Police had registered a case under the SC/ST Act in the matter. The accused Pawan Yadav was pressurising us to sign the acceptance letter. 12 persons came and created a ruckus at our home when we did not agree to sign the same," he said.

Datia SP Aman Singh Rathore said that anti-social elements assaulted the victims and set their house on fire.

"We will arrest them soon and a case under section 435 of IPC has been registered against them," he said. (ANI)

