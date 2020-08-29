Dalit man alleges assault by family members of film producer in Andhra

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 29 (ANI): A "Dalit" man has alleged that he was harassed and his head was shaved off by the family members of film producer Nuthana Naidu after he was accused of stealing a mobile phone, here on Friday.

A case under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 has been registered against the accused persons by the police officials.

While speaking on the matter over phone, Deputy Commissioner of Police Suresh Babu said, "A complaint was received from a Dalit person. Pendurthi Police have registered a case under the SC/ST act. Due to medical leave of Pendurthi Inspector, Central Crime Station Assistant Commissioner of Police Sravan Kumar reached the spot and is investigating the case."

The victim alleged that he was accused of stealing a mobile phone, after which the accused persons assaulted him and called a barber who shaved off his head.

The victim added, "Earlier on August 1, I had left the job. On Friday, I was called and detained for four hours on the pretext of some left out work at the producer's home. I left work due to personal reasons and outraged by this, unexpectedly, the producer's family members called me. Later, I was beaten by the staff and family members."(ANI)

