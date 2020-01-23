Dalit youth set ablaze in MP succumbs to injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): A Dalit youth who was set on fire by his neighbours in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city, succumbed to burn injuries at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Thursday.

The youth who suffered more than 50 per cent burns, died here at the Safdarjung Hospital, officials confirmed.

Earlier, the victim had accused his neighbours of pouring kerosene oil on him and setting him on fire after a clash on January 16, confirmed Police officials.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi, three of the accused were arrested in the matter under relevant sections of the IPC and ST/SC Act.

The search for the fourth person is underway. (ANI)

