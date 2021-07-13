Daljit Singh Grewal quits Cong due to 'anti-Punjab' policies, joins AAP

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 13 (ANI): Amid the ongoing crisis in Punjab Congress, Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, the State Congress Committee General Secretary, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday along with hundreds of his associates.

The AAP Punjab president and Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann, Punjab affairs co-incharge and MLA from Delhi, Raghav Chadha and MLA Prof Baljinder Kaur formally inducted and welcomed Grewal and his associates during a press conference held here in Chandigarh.

After joining the AAP, Grewal said, "Due to the anti-Punjab and genocidal policies of the Congress government, he has decided to leave the Congress and join the Aam Aadmi Party. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had always worked for the interest of the common man and the people would benefit from the formation of the AAP government in Punjab."

On the occasion, Mann said, "The people from all walks of life in Punjab were joining the AAP as they were impressed by the pro-people policies of the party and the work of Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal government."

It is to mention that Grewal has been a councillor of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation for a long time and his wife Balwinder Kaur Grewal is also serving as an MC (Municipal Corporation) councillor.

Mann added that the joining of Grewal and his associates in the party has given AAP great strength in the industrial city of Ludhiana.

Last month, in a major announcement ahead of Punjab assembly polls slated for the next year, Kejriwal had said the AAP government will provide 300 units of free electricity to every family in Punjab if it comes to power.



Making electricity as his pivotal poll plank, Kejriwal also promised to waive off all pending domestic electricity bills and restoration of the electricity connection.



"We will do three major works here (Punjab). First, we will provide 300 units of free electricity to every family. Second, all pending domestic electricity bills will be waived off and the connection of people will be restored. Third, 24-hour electricity supply will be provided," he had said. (ANI)