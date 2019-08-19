Damaged houses will be re-built under PM Awas Yojana: Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that houses damaged due to floods triggered by torrential rains in the state will be re-built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Addressing a press conference here, Fadnavis said, "Houses damaged due to floods will be re-built under the Pradhanmantri Awas Yojna. We will provide financial help of Rs 24,000 for rented accommodation in rural areas and Rs 36,000 in urban areas."

"Loans on flood-affected crops, up to 1 hectare will be waived or will be paid by the state government. Those who had not taken any loan will be compensated with triple the amount of normal compensation for the crops," he added.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis Devendra Fadnavis took to Twitter to thank Reliance Industries Limited and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan for their generous contributions to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for rehabilitation work in the flood-ravaged western Maharashtra region.

Meanwhile, the state Cabinet announced Rs 6,813 crore assistance for the flood-hit people, out of which Rs 4,708 crore was allocated to Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara and Rs 2,105 crore for Konkan region, Nashik and rest of the affected districts.

The death toll due to the floods and heavy rainfall in Pune division reached 54, an official statement said on August 16.

As per the statement from the Divisional Commissioner's office in Pune, at least 4,74,226 people have been rescued from 584 villages and evacuated to 596 temporary shelters in Pune, Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara and Solapur districts. (ANI)

