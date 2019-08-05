Daman and Diu: Water release from Madhuban Dam creates flood-like situation in several parts

Water release from Madhuban Dam caused a flood-like situation in Damn and Diu on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)
ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 23:25 IST

Daman and Diu [India], August 4 (ANI): Release of water from Madhuban Dam in Daman and Diu created a flood-like situation in several parts across the union territory on Sunday.
Heavy downpour and release of water from the Madhuban Dam resulted in water logging and flood-like situation in different parts of Daman and Diu.
People had to wade through knee-deep water in order to travel from one place to another.

Severe water-logging at major junctions resulted in traffic snarls in the region.
The weather agency, Skymet has predicted 1mm to 3mm rains for the Union Territory for the next few days. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 00:49 IST

