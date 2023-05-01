Daman: Fire breaks out at yarn dyeing company, no casualty reported

Daman [India], May 1 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at Rawalvasiya Yarn Dyeing Pvt Ltd company, in the Hathiyawal area of Daman, informed officials in the wee hours of Monday.

According to officials, around 15 fire engines reached the spot to bring the fire under control.

"No casualties have been reported in this fire incident. Plastic thread is being made in this company, due to which the fire spread in the 3-storey company building. Fire tenders have been trying for the past four hours to douse off the fire," said Assistant Director Fire and Emergency Services, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu A.K Wala.





He said that all neighbouring firefighting agencies are present and the spot and all efforts are underway to douse off the fire, adding that it would take an hour or so to control it.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

