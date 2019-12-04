Daman: Locals save 2-year-old who fell off 3rd floor

Daman and Diu [India], Dec 3 (ANI): A two-year-old boy was saved miraculously by the locals after the toddler fell off the third floor of a building here on Monday.

The kid was playing when he accidentally fell from the floor. However, he caught hold of a window grill on the second floor and started crying that attracted the attention of locals.

Suddenly, onlookers rushed towards the building and formed a human chain to save the child.

No injuries were reported in the incident. (ANI)

