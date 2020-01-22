Daman to be headquarters of UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday designated Daman as headquarters of newly-carved out Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Cabinet also approved amendments and repeal in Acts dealing with Goods and Services Tax (GST), Value Added Tax and Excise Duty in view of the merger of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

He said Daman has been designated as headquarter of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Parliament had last month passed a bill to merge the two union territories. (ANI)

