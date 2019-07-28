Damoh: Crocodile enters residential area due to heavy rain, rescued

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): The forest department on Sunday rescued a crocodile that was seen in a residential area here.

Parmlal Ahriwal, Damoh Forest Range Officer, said: "The ten feet crocodile, caught by the department with the help of residents, has been sent to Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary."

Apparently, the crocodile came out of the river after the water level in the nearby river increased due to heavy rains, he added. (ANI)

