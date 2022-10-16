"Dams tied on the rivers are completely fine, don't spread false news..." ADM Rajendra Kumar Singh

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 16 (ANI): After around a week of the flash flood -hits at some parts of Uttar Pradesh- Rajesh Kumar Singh ADM, Finance & Emergency In-charge Officer on Saturday said that the dams tied on the rivers are completely fine.

While speaking to ANI, ADM, Finance & Emergency In-charge Officer Rajesh Kumar Singh said that the condition of the 465 km long dams tied on the rivers Rapti, Ghaghra, Kuano, and Rohini is absolutely fine. " This is false information that is being circulated that some dams are broken here", he added.

While giving a hint about the normalcy in the flood-affected areas not returning soon, Rajesh Kumar Singh said that this year the Ghaghra river recorded the highest ever HFL due to which, water came to the shore. "All the big & small vehicles were banned as the water came over the road", Singh said further.

"Disaster vehicles are being operated for providing relief material to the flood victims", Rajesh Kumar told ANI.

Notably, Over 200 villages in the Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh were affected by the flood that forced vehicles to stand in long queues at the National Highway-730.

The flood situation has led to water reaching a height of three feet on the NH-730. After this, the district administration stopped the movement of vehicles leading to long queues of trucks and other vehicles on the highway.

More than 200 villages have been affected by the flood so far affecting thousands of people. The name of the affected villages includes Jagtapur, Panditpurva, Jhovahna, Kalandarpur, Gangapur, Kodari, Lalpur, Phagunia, Jogiya Kalan, Lal Nagar, Durgapur, and Sherpur.

According to officials, "Rapti river is flowing 130 cm above the danger level. A team of NDRF has been called for the flood victims, which is engaged in taking the flood victims to safe places."

As per reports, around 80,000 hectares of crops have been destroyed by the floods so far. This electricity loss has further worsened the condition of affected people. Thousands of people stand affected by the floods and are forced to sit on the roofs of their houses. They have also contacted the district administration for food and other help.



Not just the rural areas, the flood also entered the urban areas. It led to the submergence of many neighbourhoods in water. "Many colonies like the Civil Line in the One India Mall and Shyam Bihar colony have also got submerged in water", ANI learned.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday visited the flood-affected villages of Maharajganj and Gorakhpur districts and distributed relief materials to the floods victims.

He also conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas.

CM Yogi said that the administration has been instructed to distribute relief materials to the flood-affected families on a war footing so that no one has to suffer.

Said that the officials have been directed to immediately provide compensation of Rs.4 lakhs to the families of the flood victims.

"For the first time in October, we all have to face the tragedy of untimely floods. Facing the challenge of disaster firmly, the double engine government of the Centre and the state is engaged in the service of the people," he said.

Yogi further said that all the possible help is being provided to every flood-affected person and ensured no shortages of any kind.

He also met flood-affected victims in Maharajganj and Sahjanwa and distributed flood-relief material among them.

Earlier on Wednesday, CM reviewed the situation arising out of incessant rainfall in the state in the last few days.

