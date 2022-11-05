Dance drama on Raja Rammohun Roy's life to be showcased at Kartavya Path

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): A dance drama based on the life of social reformer Raja Rammohun Roy will be showcased at Kartavya Path and India Gate (Central Vista) area on Saturday and Sunday as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Titled 'Yugpurush Raja Rammohun Roy', the program is based on the theme 'Nari Samman', which is being organised by Raja Ram Mohun Roy Library Foundation, a Ministry of Culture statement said on Saturday.

The dance drama based on the life of Raja Ram Mohan Roy will familiarise the audience with his great works, high ideals and philosophy of life closely.

The performance will begin at 6.00 pm (Saturday and Sunday) and admission to the event is open to all.





Earlier, a one-year-long celebration was launched by the Ministry of Culture on the occasion of the 250th birth anniversary of Raja Ram Mohan Roy, as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

This audio-visual presentation is also a part of a campaign under which cultural programmes are to be organised at Central Vista every week.

Directed by well-known choreographer Neelay Sengupta, the presentation will include 40 artists, the statement said.

Born on May 22, 1772, in Radhanagar, Bengal, Raja Rammohun Roy played a remarkable role in India's religious, social and political reforms. He was the founder of Brahmo Samaj and always promoted a modern and scientific approach. (ANI)

