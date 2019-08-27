'Dancing teacher of Odisha' goes viral for his unique style

Koraput (Odisha) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): A teacher from Koraput in Odisha has taken an unconventional approach to make the process of learning more captivating.

A video of Prafulla Kumar Pathi, who is known as 'Dancing teacher of Odisha', has gone viral on social media in the recent past.

In the video shared by Pathi on Facebook, he is seen dancing, singing and swaying his hips along with the students while taking the class. Moreover, the students seemed more excited about the unique way of learning through fun.

Prafulla Kumar Pathi told ANI: "Every day there is a special dancing class for the students. This method keeps students active and cheerful, especially after their mid-day meal. The dancing and singing will ensure that they don't fall asleep in the class."

Adding that mostly tribals live in Koraput area, he said: "This way of teaching attracts the students, especially those who are not regular in schools. We have also seen that the drop-out rate has gone down. We need to make the process of learning more interesting so that students would love to come." (ANI)

