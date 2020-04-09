Danger of COVID-19 is real, imminent and unprecedented: Navy Chief

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh has cautioned his men that the "danger" from COVID-19 is "real, imminent and unprecedented" but the Force has risen to this occasion.

In a video address to his men, Singh apprised them of the measures taken by the organization to fight off the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We all have soon come around to realizing that the danger is real, imminent and unprecedented. For the Navy, we have taken certain measures in consonance with the Government of India, including stoppage of recruitment and changes in training; freeze on movements and transfers; stoppage of work, except those related to national security, health, and essential services," he said.

The Navy Chief said he was aware of difficulties being faced by people, due to separation from family and other difficulties, but added that the organization had risen up to the occasion.

"Our community has risen to the occasion and has come forward with a sense of commitment, courage, imagination and ingenuity. Special reference must be given to the medical team, yard personnel, NAVAC, and the other operations, security, and administrative staff who stayed at the forefront," the Navy Chief said.

"Our medical teams have set up COVID-19 care centres, quarantine facilities, isolation wards in a very short period of time. 24-hour helpline, COVID control centers that monitor the situation, requisitioning medical supplies and equipments and many wings have also taken initiative and manufactured equipment. Our commands have started battlefield nursing assistance course for our personnel," he added.

Singh said the Indian Navy is ready to provide support to the civil administration and government, "our ships and aircraft are on standby. We are ready to extend support not only to our country but to Indian Ocean Region nations, island territories of our country. We have also done support activities like airlifting of doctors for training, blood samples for testing, among others."

Singh then recounted the various works done by the Indian Navy in areas such as Visakhapatnam, Andaman and Nicobar, apart from setting up community kitchens and distributing ration kits for the underprivileged in areas.

The Indian Navy is also reaching out to senior veterans to look after their well-being during the time of this crisis.

The Navy Chief further said that the personnel need to be prepared for the days ahead and urged them to "redouble the efforts to ensure that the personnel and their families are safe, the second priority is to look at ways in which the overall national effort can be supported, and the final priority is to keep our guard up and be combat-ready. Operational awareness must remain an important priority."

With an increase of 591 cases on Thursday, the count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India reached 5,865 on the 16th day of 21-day long lockdown, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The COVID-19 figure includes 5,218 active cases, while 478 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated as of Thursday. The total deaths due to the infection stood at 169. (ANI)

