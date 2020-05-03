'Dangerous thunderstorm, lightning' alert issued for several districts in Odisha

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], May 3 (ANI): A thunderstorm and lightning alert has been issued by Special Relief Organization of the Odisha government for some districts of the state for Sunday evening.

The alert has been issued for Nandahandi and Tentulikhunti blocks of Nawarangapur district, Kashipur block of Rayagada district, Dasamantapur block of Koraput district, Thuamul-Rampur and Jayapatna blocks of Kalahandi districts.

"Dangerous Thunderstorm and Lightning Alert for Nandahandi and Tentulikhunti blocks of Nawarangapur dist; Kashipur block of Rayagada dist; Dasamantapur block of Koraput dist; Thuamul-Rampur and Jayapatna blocks of Kalahandi District within 7.18 PM today on 3.5.2020," read a tweet by Special Relief Commissioner's official Twitter handle. (ANI)

