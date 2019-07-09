Dantewada: 20 rescued after motor boat encounters technical problem

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 9 (ANI): At least 20 people were rescued by a Home Guard rescue team from Indravati river in Dantewada on Monday after the boat they were travelling in encountered a 'technical problem'.

"We were crossing the river when the motor of the boat stopped working in between. We were stranded for almost two to two-and-a-half hours," said a local, who was travelling in the boat.

Locals said in the absence of an over-bridge, they are forced to cross the river using boats.

Giving details about the incident, Dantewada Collector Topeshwar Verma said, "Around 20-22 people were stranded in the river after their motor boat stopped working. Later Home Guard rescue team rescued them. I believe that the boat was overloaded. I would urge people to not do this." (ANI)

