Dantewada blast: Naxals planted IED around two months ago, says Chhattisgarh Police

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 29 (ANI): The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which claimed the lives of 10 DFG personnel and a driver in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada was planted by Naxals at least two months ago through a 'foxhole mechanism', Bastar Police said.

According to the police, the Naxals had planted the IED beneath the road by digging a tunnel through a 'foxhole mechanism' which is a style of digging tunnel because of which it became undetectable.

"De-mining is done on the said road from time to time. Prima-facie it appears that the IED was planted far below the road through 'foxhole mechanism' (a style of digging tunnel) due to which it could not be detected during the de-mining exercise," the police said.

Initial investigation revealed that the IED was planted around one-and-half or two months back by digging a tunnel roadside and the wire connected to it was hidden 2-3 inches beneath the ground, the police said.

Based on the investigation findings, police have registered an offence against naxal cadres including Chaitu, Deva, Mangtu, Ransai, Jailal, Baman, Some, Rakesh, Bhima and others under Sections 147, 148, 149, 307, 302, under Arms Act, UAPA Act and other acts, said Bastar Police.

On April 26, 10 DRG personnel and a civilian driver were killed after insurgents triggered an IED blast on Aranpur road.

As per the departmental provision and the government's policy for the victim of Naxalism, compassionate appointment, financial assistance and other facilities will be provided to the victims' families in the coming days, the police said.



A video purportedly showing the moments after the deadly Naxal attack on the District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada surfaced in which a Naxal was seen firing at the police.

In the video, the jawan's bag was seen lying on the ground after the IED blast on DRG vehicle and a Naxal was seen crawling into the forest with a gun in his hand to take the position further for carrying out the attack. The sound of gunshots was also heard at the end of the video.

As many as 10 personnel and one civilian were killed in the improvised explosive device (IED) blast by Naxalites in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. The video surfaced pertaining to the attack has gone viral on social media but the source of which is unverified.

Speaking to ANI, IG Bastar P Sundarraj said that the jawans were returning to Dantewada when Maoists targeted their vehicle on the Aranpur-Sameli route.

"During a search operation in Dantewada on Wednesday, 10 District Reserve Guard personnel were killed in an IED blast carried out by Naxalites," Sundarraj said.

Detailing the police action over a period of time in the region which he said was earlier much affected by Naxals, the IG said that the forces have achieved success in moving forward in the Naxal stronghold areas.

"One vehicle was targeted by the Naxals through the IED blast in which 10 DRG personnel and one civilian were killed. That region was earlier very much Naxal affected. We had moved a lot forward in a long period of time. We have moved quite forward in the areas which are believed to be Naxal strongholds," he said.

The IG said that the Naxal activity has nearly been controlled in the area through operations where the incident occurred yesterday.

"It (the incident) is a matter of investigation," he said. (ANI)

