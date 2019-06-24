Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 24 (ANI): A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast here on Monday.
Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav said the IED was planted by a Maoist in Hiroli area of the district.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Dantewada: DRG jawan injured in IED blast
ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:00 IST
