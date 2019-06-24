Dantewada: DRG jawan injured in IED blast

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:38 IST

Opposition should rethink, but its leaders are still arrogant:...

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): BJP today asked the opposition in the Rajya Sabha to do a rethink on its stance on various issues in the light of the massive mandate it has got in the Lok Sabha elections but felt the rivals are still arrogant even after losing all their strength.