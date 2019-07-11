Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav
Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav

Dantewada Police turn to films to tackle Naxalism

Jul 11, 2019

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Dantewada Police is making a short film based on the real-life incidents depicting detrimental effects of Naxalism on the life of locals in Naxal-affected areas of the state.
Speaking to ANI, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav said the film will be shown at schools and also distributed among locals to apprise them of the situation.
"As Naxals keep on brainwashing locals as part of their propaganda, a short film is being made based on real life incidents to show how much Naxalism has affected the locals. Additional SP, Dantewada has written the stories for the movie and we are producing it. This project will be ready in 10-15 days. It will be shown to school children, locals, Sarpanchs and distributed via them so that those people, who have gone on the wrong path and joined Naxals can also join the mainstream," he said.
"In the movie, we are touching upon small things - how Naxalism has affected the region over the last few years, how people have suffered due to it. We will be releasing the short film in Hindi and Gondi. Later, if there will be more demand, then we will look forward to releasing it in other languages too," he added.
Pallav went on to share that for the project, experts have been called from Raipur and Bhilai. Moreover, security personnel including surrendered cadres will be part of this film, he added.
The police official said this is the first time that a movie is being shot in Bastar and being made by the people here.
"Those who are themselves affected by Naxalism are a part of this short film, so they will be able to share their stories. People of Bastar are acting in this film, so the locals will be able to associate themselves with it. We have the role of Ganapathy, who was the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Maoist). Also, there are Naxal leaders having cash rewards on their head," he said. (ANI)

