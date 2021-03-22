DAP envisages basic tenets of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', encourages indigenous designing, manufacturing of defence items

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): In information tabled in a written reply by Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik to a question asked by Member of Parliament Sambhaji Chhatrapati in Rajya Sabha on Monday, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) stated that Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 envisages the basic tenets of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' and encourages indigenous designing and manufacturing of defence items.

As per the ministry, the proposals for indigenous design and manufacturing are considered under the 'Make' Procedure of DAP-2020.

The ministry stated that the 'Make' Procedure aims to achieve the objective of self-reliance by involving greater participation of Indian industries including the private sector through two mechanisms.

Talking about the first mechanism, Make-I (Government Funded), the ministry said that this involves the design and development of equipment, systems, major platforms or upgrades thereof by the industry, adding that it provides financial support up to 70 per cent of prototype development cost or maximum of Rs 250 crores per Development Agency (DA).

It further said that the second mechanism, Make-II (Industry Funded), includes design and development and innovative solutions by Indian vendor, for which no Government funding is provided, but it has the assurance of procurement on successful prototype development.

As of date, there are four ongoing projects under the Make-I category. Further, 56 proposals have been accorded 'Approval in Principal' under the Make-II category out of which 23 proposals have been accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN).

In addition, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has also undertaken 233 projects during the past three years since 2018.



The projects include new defence equipment such as a Cruise missile, Hypersonic missile, Anti-Ship Missile, Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket, Mounted Gun System, Ammunitions, Electronic Warfare system, Radars, Torpedos, High Endurance Autonomous Underwater Vehicles, etc. AoN has been accorded for 45 DRDO developed systems during the last three years since 2018 for induction into Services.

Further, in order to promote indigenous design and development of defence equipment 'Buy {Indian-IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)}' category under DAP is accorded topmost priority for procurement of capital equipment.

Ministry of Defence has notified a 'Negative list' of 101 identified items for which there would be an embargo on the import beyond the timeline indicated against them. This is a big step towards self-reliance in defence.

This offers a great opportunity to the Indian defence industry to manufacture these items indigenously and develop capabilities to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces.

This list includes some high technology weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircraft, light combat helicopters (LCHs), radars etc. to fulfil the needs of our Defence Services.

Further, an indigenisation portal namely 'Srijan' has also been launched in August 2020 for Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs)/Ordnance Factory Board (OFB)/Services with an industry interface to provide development support to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)/startups/industry for import substitution.

As of date, 9370 Defence items, which were earlier imported, have been displayed on the portal. The Indian industry has shown interest in 1864 displayed items so far. The items displayed on the SRIJAN Portal have well-structured description including specification, images, business volume etc. (ANI)

