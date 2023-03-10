Dapoli Sai Resort scam: Sadanand Kadam appears before ED for questioning

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): Sadanand Kadam, a close aide of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and former Maharashtra minister Anil Parab, on Friday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai for questioning in connection with the alleged Dapoli Sai Resort scam.

The ED earlier in the day conducted a search at his residence and issued him a summon to appear before the agency.

Kadam reached the ED office in the afternoon.

In February this year, Kadam challenged the Income Tax department after it had provisionally attached Sai Resort under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act (PBPTA) in December 2022.

Anil Parab has a resort in Dapoli which is allegedly illegal and Parab is accused of corruption in building the resort.



Earlier in 2022, the ED had also called Parab in the alleged money laundering case in the Dapoli resort case.

It is alleged that the rules of the Union Environment Ministry have been ignored to build the resort, due to which the Environment Ministry declared it illegal and also complained about this in the Dapoli court.

Based on the same complaint, ED registered Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) and started an investigation into the matter.

In 2021, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya lodged a complaint with then Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar against Parab, accusing him of illegally constructing a resort in Ratnagiri during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, back in June last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had quizzed Parab in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

He was summoned by the central agencies following raids at his properties in Pune and Mumbai in May 2022 after the agency filed a case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In September 2021 too, Parab appeared before the ED in Mumbai for questioning in connection with the bribery and money laundering case against former Maharashtra home minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh. (ANI)

