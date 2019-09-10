Representative Image
Representative Image

Dara Shikoh, Sangh's icon for Muslim outreach

Pragya Kaushika | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:53 IST

By Pragya Kaushika
New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to embark on a nation-wide ideological movement to bring harmony among Muslim and Hindu communities through shared historical and cultural heritage.
In an ideological outreach programme being initiated for the first time, Sangh has chosen Dara Shikoh, a liberal face of Mughal dynasty in India and a promoter of inter-faith dialogues to reach out to the Muslim community.
Finding common spiritual grounds between Hindus and Muslims, the RSS is counting on liberal historical Muslim icons like Dara Shikoh to promulgate the confluence of common knowledge, tradition, and heritage.
The Sangh has decided to bring the two religious communities closer by discussing and bringing forth the contribution of eminent historical figure Dara Shikoh. The Mughal Prince would be presented as the real forebearer of the common heritage of the two communities.
First among these events to connect the two communities would take place on September 11 at Constitution club of India which will be addressed by RSS Sah Sarkaryawah Krishna Gopal.
Also scheduled to speak on the issue are cabinet minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, JNU professor Syed Ainul Hasan and Advocate and ideologue Ehtesham Abidi.
The importance of the dialogue process can be gauged from the fact that RSS has deployed its top leadership to participate and discuss with participants. A series of events like these are scheduled to take place across the country to reach out and find common ideological ground among the communities.
"The events would try to elicit that if people like Dara Shukoh were in power instead of Aurangzeb the history of India would have been different. This would also ensure the RSS's long-pending view that we should acknowledge our common shared heritage," said a senior functionary associated with the event. This also complements Modi government's Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas' slogan.
The event would also ensure that the Muslim historical figures who promoted interfaith existence and dialogue are brought to the forefront in history, sources said (ANI)

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 16:20 IST

Rahul Gandhi, Omar Abdullah quoted in Pak document in UNHRC meeting

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The opening pages of a leaked Pakistan's dossier on Jammu and Kashmir contain the statements made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370, according to a document that is said to be

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 16:10 IST

Bilateral exercise SLINEX-19 between India-Sri Lanka commences

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The seventh edition of the bilateral Maritime Exercise between Sri Lanka - India, SLINEX 2019 commenced formally with an Opening Ceremony at Headquarters Eastern Fleet on September 8.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 16:07 IST

Kin of Pak's former MLA seeks Centre's intervention for asylum

Khanna (Punjab) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The family of Baldev Kumar, a former MLA from Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), on Tuesday requested the Central government to intervene and provide political asylum to him.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 16:06 IST

Bhima Koregaon case: Pune police conducts searches at suspect's...

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Pune Police on Tuesday conducted searches at houses of a suspect in Uttar Pradesh's Noida in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence case, said the officials.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 16:04 IST

SP chief Akhilesh slams UP govt. over law and order issue

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government accusing it of being lax in the maintenance of law and order in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:46 IST

Kicked-out of house, Kashmiri singer says issue resolved, will...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Kashmiri singer Aadil Gurezi, who had claimed to have been kicked out of his rented accommodation in Mumbai after the abrogation of Article 370, has now said that the issue stands resolved and he will be moving back to his place soon.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:34 IST

1984 Sikh riots: Kamal Nath will not be able to go scot-free ,...

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) national spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday said that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will not be able to go scot-free in 1984 Sikh riots anymore.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:31 IST

Owaisi slams BJP for diluting Tabrez Ansari lynching case

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre of diluting Tabrez Ansari lynching case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:30 IST

Delhi: Man arrested for attempting to forcefully enter Police...

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday apprehended a man who was forcefully trying to enter the Delhi Police headquarters.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:22 IST

1984 riots: Hopeful that SIT will take up case against Kamal...

New Delhi [India], Sep 10 (ANI): In the wake of reopening of a case allegedly involving Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, a BJP MLA in state has expressed the hoep that the new SIT will take up the matter seriously.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:21 IST

Ambala: Girls from J-K, Ladakh participate in army recruitment rally

Ambala (Punjab) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Young girls from Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir turned out in fair numbers to participate in the recruitment rally organised by the Indian Army.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:17 IST

Heavy rains lash Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Heavy downpour caused water-logging on the multiple stretches in the city on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl