Darbar move offices to open in Srinagar on May 4 amid changes in work conditions due to COVID-19

Srinagar [India], April 10 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Friday that the annual 'Darbar Move' offices will open in Srinagar on May 4 but due to extraordinary circumstances created by COVID-19, civil secretariat at Jammu will continue to remain functional and the move employees shall work on "as is where is" basis.

"The civil secretariat at Jammu will continue to remain functional and the move employees shall work on "as is where is" basis, i.e., Kashmir-based staff shall work from Srinagar and Jammu-based staff from Jammu," the order said.

It said that the arrangements will be reviewed after June 15 on assessing the extent of spread of COVID-19.

The order said that the move offices outside the Civil Secretariat shall also continue to remain functional at Jammu/Srinagar on the same basis.

The order said that Civil Secretariat treasury and J and K Bank branch at Civil Secretariat will remain open at both the places.

It said that the move-based employees of Kashmir division who are required to move to Srinagar on April 25 or 26 shall be provided transport facility by the JKRTC.

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation has been asked to carry out extensive sanitation and fumigation drives in the secretariat, other move offices and hotels in which the accommodation has been provided to the employees. (ANI)

