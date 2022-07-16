Darbhanga Police in Bihar conducts raids to arrest two linked to potential terror module

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 16 (ANI): Darbhanga Police in Bihar is conducting raids and searches to trace two accused who are among 26 named in the FIR registered in Patna in the potential terror module case with some links to extremist outfit PFI.

Darbhanga SSP Awakash Kumar three accused in the Patna PFI case are residents of Darbhanga. One of them Nuruddin Jungi was arrested from Lucknow earlier in the day. The arrest was made by Bihar Police.

Kumar said they are in constant touch with Patna Police.

The three have been identified as Mustkeem and Snahullah alias Akib of Shankarpur besides Nuruddin Jungi of Urdu Bazar in Darbhagna district and are linked to PFI.

Bihar Police on Wednesday busted a potential terror module with some links to extremist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and arrested two accused from the Phulwari Sharif area of Patna for indulging in anti-India activities. Three more arrests have been made later and taking the total to five. One of the accused has been arrested by Bihar Police from Lucknow.

Among those arrested is a retired police officer of Jharkhand, Mohammad Jallauddin and a former member of Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) "who is also a current member" of PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Athar Parvez.

ASP Phulwarisharif, Manish Kumar had said that an FIR has been lodged against a total of 26 people of which three people have been arrested.

The case has drawn wide attention in Bihar and the state ATS is involved in the investigations.

Kumar had said an excerpt from an eight-page-long document the accused shared titled 'India vision 2047' talks about "subjugating coward majority community and bringing back the glory".

"Two indulging in anti-India activities were arrested. For the past two months, the accused had people from other states coming in. Those coming were changing their names while booking tickets and while staying in hotels," he said.





Kumar said that Parvez's younger brother went to jail in 2001-02 bomb blasts in the state after SIMI was banned.

He said their internal document is very objectionable and talks of "rule of Islam in India".

Kumar said an excerpt from an eight-page long document they shared amongst themselves titled 'India vision 2047' says, "PFI confident that even if 10 per cent of total Muslim population rally behind it, PFI would subjugate coward majority community and bring back the glory," he added.



He said the document mentions that in case of a full-fledged showdown with the state, "apart from relying on cadres we would need help from friendly Islamic countries."



"In the last few years PFI has developed friendly relations with Turkey, a flag-bearer of Islam," the police official quoted from the document.

PFI later there is "no basis" in allegations of Bihar Police.

"The police have tried to fabricate a fictional story of a terror conspiracy by including forged documents," it said.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manavjit Singh said on Thursday that any organization may have frontal and underground organizations.

"They were meeting under the cover of SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) and PFI (Popular Front of India) but may be running their own agenda. Their activities were only limited to Bihar. We cannot call them sleeper cells as they are members of PFI and SDPI which are still not banned," he said. (ANI)

