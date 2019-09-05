Darbhanga train fire: Coach was parked in yard for routine maintenance, no casualties reported

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): The coach of Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Superfast Express, which caught fire yesterday, was empty and parked in the yard for routine maintenance.

No casualties were reported in the incident and an inquiry has also been ordered to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The Railways has ordered a Joint-Secretary level inquiry to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The fire that broke out at around 8 pm on Wednesday was doused at 10.55 pm after a fire-fighting operation, the Railways informed.

According to the Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), East Central Railway, the coach was immediately detached from both sides from the train and fire tenders were called.

The statement from the CPRO stated that while the cause of fire is not known, "prima facie it appears to be a miscreant activity".

A review of fire fighting preparedness at Samastipur, Darbhanga, Saharsa and other coaching yards has also been ordered.

The train was scheduled for departure on September 5 at 8.25 am (ANI)

