Visual from the incident site.
Darbhanga train fire doused, enquiry ordered

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 03:12 IST

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): The Railways has ordered a Joint-Secretary level enquiry to ascertain the cause of the fire that broke out in the empty coach of Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Superfast Express during shunting here on Wednesday.
The fire that broke out at around 8 pm on Wednesday was doused at 10.55 pm after a fire-fighting operation, the Railways informed.
According to the Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), East Central Railway, the coach was immediately detached from both sides from the train and fire tenders were called. According to the official, nobody was injured in the incident.
The statement from the CPRO states that while cause of fire is not known, "prima facie it appears to be a miscreant activity". A review of fire fighting preparedness at Samastipur, Darbhanga, Saharsa and other coaching yards has also been ordered.
The train is scheduled for departure on September 5 at 8.25 am (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 03:40 IST

